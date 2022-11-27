7-yr-old abducted, raped near wedding venue in UP

Lucknow, Nov 27 A seven-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from a wedding ceremony by two workers, who had come for lighting and DJ work, and gangraped in the Banthra area on the outskirts of Lucknow.

One of them was arrested while the other managed to escape. The survivor was rushed to hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

According to police, the victim, a native of Sitapur, had come to Lucknow to attend a wedding along with her parents. Her parents were busy with the wedding when they noticed that the girl was missing.

They first searched at the venue and then called the police, which launched a search operation and found a bike parked on the side of a vacant plot about 300 metres from the wedding venue.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Krishna Nagar, Vinay Kumar Singh said, "Cops noticed some activities at a distance in bushes and when they reached there, they were shocked to see two men with the minor. One of them managed to escape, while the other was caught. The girl was in a semi-conscious state and writhing in pain. We rushed her to the local community health centre from where she was referred to a private hospital."

The arrested accused has been identified as Anuj Rawat, 21, and the one who is absconding as Rameshwar. Both are residents of Banthra.

"Rawat confessed that he and Rameshwar spotted the survivor while she was playing alone and lured her by promising to take her to a swing. However, they took her on their bike to a secluded place and outraged her modesty," he claimed.

The accused have been booked under the charges of gang-rape and POCSO Act and the teams have been formed to nab the second accused.

