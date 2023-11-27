70 constables, one SHO face action for misconduct, laxity in duty in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur, Nov 27 The Gorakhpur police has initiated disciplinary action against 70 constables from 29 police stations and a Station House Officer (SHO) in the district, an official said.

The move is designed to address concerns of misconduct and laxity within the police department.

The constables were sent to the lines, a form of internal suspension.

Additionally, Bansgaon SHO Chandra Bhan Singh was also removed from his post and sent to the Lines.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said the department had received numerous complaints from citizens regarding the conduct of lower-rung police personnel.

"In response to these complaints, we initiated a comprehensive investigation. We deployed our local intelligence unit and instructed senior officers to prepare detailed reports on the performance of constables," Grover added.

The action was based on a set of predefined parameters with a focus on their behaviour with the public. Other factors considered included dereliction of duty, absenteeism, corruption, disobedience to seniors and other issues.

In the case of Bansgaon SHO, the action stemmed from allegations of shoddy investigation, framing an innocent person and demanding money to settle a case.

--IANS

