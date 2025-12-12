70 pc of PM Modi's internal security-related directives implemented in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Dec 12 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that more than 70 per cent of the directives given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recently held All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police (DGsP/IGsP) in Raipur have already been implemented in the state to strengthen internal security preparedness.

Speaking to the media after attending a state-level review meeting on the outcomes of the DGsP/IGsP Conference-2025, CM Saha, who also holds the Home Department portfolio, said that Friday's meeting was a follow-up to the 60th All India Conference of DGs and IGs held in Chhattisgarh's capital on November 29-30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval attended the three-day national conference, where key discussions were held on internal security, emerging threats and challenges.

"In the conference, the Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and senior police officials discussed issues concerning the nation and some specific states. As internal security continues to face multiple threats and crimes are taking new forms, detailed deliberations were held on how various protests are funded by certain NGOs and foreign sources and how logistics support is provided. A comprehensive discussion took place," the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Saha noted that the police force today handles a wide range of responsibilities beyond crime prevention, including disaster response, public safety and various social concerns.

Referring to geopolitical developments, CM Saha said: "After Operation Sindoor, many foreign countries came forward, but External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made it clear that India needs partners, not suggestions. Before 2014, the country was not stable and was surrounded by challenges from Pakistan and China. Attempts were made to weaken India, especially by Pakistan, leading to the martyrdom of many BSF, CRPF and police personnel. This cannot continue."

He added that Tripura has already implemented more than 70 per cent of the suggestions and directions given by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during last month's conference.

"We are on the right track, and this has been proven. But we must strengthen it further," he said.

The Chief Minister said he urged senior officers at Friday's meeting to align with PM Modi's vision of a "New India" and strive to build a "New Tripura".

He directed all police officials to thoroughly read and follow the guidelines issued by the Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Saha emphasised that strengthening democracy ensures better law and order and urged the police to remain pro-people.

"Uniform is an ornament, and police officers should wear it with pride. Their behaviour and expressions must also be empathetic and people-friendly," he said.

He also added that he rarely interferes in police functioning and the state government also maintains this approach, which he described as a "golden opportunity" for Tripura Police to make the state a model in effective policing and law and order.

Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Director General of Police Anurag and other senior officials attended the conference held at Pragna Bhavan.

