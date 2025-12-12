'70 per cent of works promised completed', says Rajasthan CM as BJP govt marks 2 years

Jaipur, Dec 12 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state government has completed 70 per cent of the work promised to the public in just two years, marking a significant milestone in governance, development and public trust. He added that 73 per cent of the budget announcements for the two-year period have either been completed or are underway.

Addressing a press briefing at the Bhagat Singh Mehta Auditorium at the OTS, Sharma said Rajasthan has emerged as one of the best-performing states in the country, ranking first in 11 national schemes, second in five and third in nine, reflecting the government's commitment, hard work and public support. The Chief Minister noted that ambitious projects like the ERCP had been stalled by the previous government.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work orders worth Rs 26,000 crore have been issued for the Ram Jal Setu Link Project, aimed at supplying Yamuna water to Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar. In two years, Rs 10,482 crore has been spent under the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide tap water to 13.59 lakh rural families.

Over 14,000 groundwater-harvesting structures have been constructed under the Karmabhoomi to Matribhoomi Abhiyan, and 364,968 water-conservation projects completed under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative.

Additional allocations include Rs 647 crore for Ferozepur feeder reconstruction and Rs 3,400 crore for IGNP canal renovation and concrete-drain construction.

Rajasthan's power-generation capacity has risen from 6,363 MW to 30,525 MW in two years. MoUs have been signed with central enterprises for 42,438 MW of power projects, with total investments of Rs 1,93,000 crore, including a joint-venture company with Rs 1,20,000 crore investment. The state government has developed 39,891 km of roads at a cost of Rs 27,238 crore.

The CM also shared that rural connectivity has been strengthened with 8,557 km of missing-link roads and 3,139 km of upgraded roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. DPRs are underway for nine greenfield expressways totaling 2,750 km.

Approval has also been granted for 78 Atal Pragati Paths in larger villages and 249 paths in smaller villages, at a combined cost of Rs 812 crore. Beneficiaries of the PM-Ujjwala Yojana and BPL families now receive gas cylinders for Rs 450.

Over 15 crore meals have been served under the Annapurna Rasoi Yojana. Social pensions have increased to Rs 1,250 per month, with over 10 lakh new approvals issued. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), 713,000 homes have been approved, and more than 2 lakh leases granted to nomadic, semi-nomadic and freed families.

The Swamitva Yojana has completed drone surveys in 8,000-plus villages, issuing 13.7 lakh ownership cards.

The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi has been increased to Rs 9,000, combining central and state contributions, benefiting over 7.6 lakh farmers with Rs 10,432 crore directly credited. Bonuses totaling Rs 471 crore have been paid to 2.66 lakh wheat farmers. In two years, interest-free crop loans worth Rs 44,000 crore and subsidies of Rs 822 crore for 52,000 solar pumps under the PM-KUSUM Yojana have been provided. Farmers have also received relief in electricity bills.

