70-Year-Old Man Looking For Companionship Conned by Bride, Loses 1.5 Lakh and Property

A 70-year-old man, feeling lonely and dealing with illness, decided to remarry in hopes of finding companionship for his remaining years. However, his plans were shattered when his 44-year-old bride, whom he met through a friend, stole 1.5 lakh rupees, jewelry, and property documents before their marriage.

This heartbreaking betrayal left the grandfather devastated, highlighting the vulnerability of elderly individuals seeking companionship through marriage websites and social media. The grandfather, a resident of North Mumbai and originally from Rajasthan, had been left destitute after his wife's passing in 2018, as they had no children. On the advice of a friend, he sought to marry again and found a potential partner from Jaipur, only to discover her true intentions. After the woman's betrayal, the grandfather suffered a mental shock, emphasizing the risks faced by those seeking second marriages later in life.



What'sapp Fraud.

A 75-year-old grandmother in the Matunga police station area was recently targeted by a scam. She received a call from an unknown number on WhatsApp, where the caller claimed to be Chris Paul from Germany. This person gained her trust and convinced her that he wanted to marry her. He then defrauded her of Rs. 12,63,000 under the guise of sending her a gift. Upon realizing the fraud, the grandmother reported the incident to the Matunga police station.

It's important to exercise caution when choosing a partner from a matrimonial website. Many individuals with malicious intent target vulnerable individuals, particularly divorced women. After gaining trust, they may use different identities on these websites. Therefore, it's crucial to verify everything with family.