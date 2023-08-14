70-year-old saint stabbed to death in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 14 A 70-year-old saint has been allegedly stabbed to death in Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman district, the police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night. Devotees on Monday morning spotted Sant Mohan Das' body lying in a pool of blood at his ashram in Rasal village.

His hands and feet were tied with ropes. The villagers eventually informed the police. The police have kept Mohan Das' body in the mortuary of a government hospital.

Das' relatives have submitted a complaint to the police.

His nephew Trilok Ram (32) told the police that till 8 p.m. on Sunday, Mohan Das was seen interacting with the villagers.

The police were told that there was no one present in Das' ashram in the night.

Mohan Das was serving in the Bhairubaba's temple in Hariram Baba's garden, located on the outskirts of Rasal village, for the last 14 years.

He is survived by his wife, 3 sons and 1 daughter, who live in the village.

Mohan Das lived alone in the ashram at night. Hearing the news of the saint's death, the people of the nearby villages started gathering outside the mortuary in the hospital.

Trilok Ram and the rest of the family have demanded the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

They also refused to take the dead body back unless those involved are arrested.

Didwana-Kuchaman district SP Praveen Kumar said: "It seems to be a case of murder for the purpose of theft. Currently, there is no information about the accused. Police are investigating the case and the culprits will be arrested soon."

Meanwhile, former CM Vasundhara Raje has termed the incident quite sad.

"In the last four and half years, the constant attacks on saints is the result of inept policies of the Ashok Gehlot-led government. I request the administration to arrest the accused at the earliest. Attacks on saints will not be tolerated," she said.

