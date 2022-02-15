7000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup seized in Assam's Karimganj

Assam Police seized 7000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup from two container vehicles on Monday night.

Karimganj police in an operation recovered the codeine-based cough syrup from the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border, said a senior police official.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor