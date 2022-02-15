7000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup seized in Assam's Karimganj
By ANI | Published: February 15, 2022 02:32 PM2022-02-15T14:32:52+5:302022-02-15T14:40:23+5:30
Assam Police seized 7000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup from two container vehicles on Monday night.
Assam Police seized 7000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup from two container vehicles on Monday night.
Karimganj police in an operation recovered the codeine-based cough syrup from the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border, said a senior police official.
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app