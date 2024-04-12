70,000 New Voters in Karnataka: 2.88 Crore Electors to Cast Votes in Two-Phase Polls on April 26 for Lok Sabha Elections

The number of electors in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of K’taka has increased by 7.73 lakh voters within a year with 2.88 crore people will vote in the two-phase polls on April 26. Over 5.91 lakh names have been added to the electoral roll. Almost 70 thousand voters in Karnataka who have turned 18 will vote this time. State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said that these young voters were born between January 1st and March 31st of 2006. The provision was made under form 6. Without this option, they would have to wait until the next elections to cast their vote. Form 6

The number of women voters has gone up by 4.5 lakh while the number of male electors increased by 3.23 lakh. With almost equal male 1.44 crore and female electors 1.43 crore. However, only 12 transgender voters were added to the list taking the total number to 3067. The 14 segments have 6 lakh young voters and 3.4 lakh above the age of 85 with 2.76 lakh differently abled.

As per the data of the Chief Electoral Officer, 7.6% growth can be seen this time in Karnataka in the number of total electors for the 14 segments as compared to 2019 LS polls. With 32.14 lakh voters including 40,398 new voters, Bangalore North constituency has the largest number of electors, and Udupi Chikmangalur with 15.85 lakh voters stands last in the phase-2 list. The Election Commission has identified 30,372 VIP voters including former and current MPs, MLAs, and high court judges, various administrative officers, industrialists, and prominent NGO officials. In Bengaluru Dakshin Kannada claims the highest count of VIP voters with 6,423 individuals closely followed by Tumkur with 5718 voters.