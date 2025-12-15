70,598 public grievance cases sorted out in November via Central system

New Delhi, Dec 15 As many as 60,450 public grievance cases were received from the states and UTs in November this year, while 70,598 public grievance cases were redressed, leading to a reduction in the total backlog, according to official data released on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of disposals in November with 25,184 public grievance (PG) cases, followed by Delhi with 7,989 PG cases.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) 40th monthly report for States and UTs for November 2025.

The report states that there has been a significant rise in the disposal of PG cases, rising from 63,305 in October to 70,598 in November.

As of November 30, 2025, the total pendency of PG cases on the CPGRAMS portal stands at 1,65,930 across all states and UTs. Moreover, 23 states/UTs have more than 1,000 pending PG cases each.

According to the report, a total of 57,180 new users were registered on the CPGRAMS portal in November this year, through various channels, out of which 8,739 registrations are from Uttar Pradesh. The Feedback Call Centre collected a total of 70,141 responses in November 2025, where 28,669 responses were collected from states and UTs.

The report also provides the state-wise analysis on the grievances registered through Common Service Centres in November, 2025. CPGRAMS has been integrated with the Common Service Centre (CSC) portal and is available at more than 5 lakh CSCs, associated with 2.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). A total of 14,094 grievances have been registered through the Common Service Centres in November, 2025.

Besides, the report states that in the last four Financial Years, 984 training courses have been completed under the Sevottam Scheme, under which around 32,939 officers have been trained.

It further highlighted that in order to facilitate senior-level review of PG cases in states and UTs, a dedicated Review Module has been operationalised, effective from June 6, 2025.

