70.66% voter turnout in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 1 A voter turnout of 70.66 per cent was recorded in the polling for Telangana Assembly elections held on November 30, the Election Commission of India has said.

Among 33 districts, Yadadri Bhongir district recorded the highest turnout of 90.03 per cent while Hyderabad registered the lowest polling at 46.68 per cent.

After the polling ended at 5 p.m., the turnout was estimated to be nearly 64 per cent. However, the number was revised as those standing in queues at polling stations at 5 p.m. were allowed to cast their votes. The process in some polling stations continued till 9 p.m.

The turnout has come down by about three per cent compared to 2018 elections. It was 73.74 per cent in the previous Assembly elections.

A little over 3.26 crore voters decided the political fortunes of 2,290 candidates in the polling held on Thursday.

Total number of voters in the state are 3,26,02,799 voters. They comprise 1,62,98,418 men, 1,63,01,705 women and 2,676 transgenders.

Eleven districts saw a voter turnout of 80 per cent or more. Medak district recorded 86.69 per cent turnout. The turnout was 85.74 per cent in Jangaon, 85.49 per cent in Nalgonda, 84.83 per cent in Suryapet, 83.70 per cent in Mahabubabad, 83.28 per cent in Khammam, 82.22 per cent in Jogulamba Gadwal, 82.09 per cent 82 per cent in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and 80.82 per cent in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The highest polling of 91.51 per cent was recorded in Munugode constituency in Nalgonda district. The lowest was recorded in Yakutpura in Hyderabad at 39.69 per cent.

Palair constituency in Khammam district saw a turnout of 90.28 per cent. In Alair segment of Yadadri Bhongir district, 90.16 per cent cast their votes.

Twelve constituencies in Greater Hyderabad recorded polling of less than 50 per cent. The second lowest turnout of 41 per cent was in Malakpet.

It was only 42.76 per cent in Nampally, 43.26 per cent in Charminar, 44.86 per cent in Bahadurpura, 45 per cent in Chandrayangutta, 45.20 per cent in Jubilee Hills, 46.50 per cent in Karwan, 48.85 per cent in Serilingampally, 49.11 per cent in LB Nagar, 49.40 per cent in Secunderabad Cantonment, 49.61 per cent in Musheerabad and 49.60 per cent Secunderabad

