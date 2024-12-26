72-hour shutdown in Katra against Mata Vaishno Devi shrine ropeway project

Jammu, Dec 26 The 72-hour-long shutdown against the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine ropeway project entered the second day in Katra town of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district

The protest began started on Wednesday. Shoppers, transporters, hoteliers, Pony and Palki Wallahs in addition to other businessmen have been protesting against the proposed ropeway project from Tarakote to Sanjhi Chhat.

In November, clashes erupted in Katra town between the protesters and the police when police used force to disperse the agitators. Police claimed that the agitators did not have permission to take out a protest march.

The call for the 72-hour-long shutdown has been given by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti against the proposed ropeway from Tarakote to Sanjhi Chhat.

Supported by all the local stakeholders, including pony owners, shopkeepers and transport operators, the shutdown left the town in disquieting silence. All business establishments remained shut and roads wore deserted look, leaving thousands of pilgrims stranded without access to essential services.

The Sangharsh Samiti leader, Bhupinder Singh spearheads the protest. The Samiti accused the government and the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board of ignoring public concerns. “The ropeway project threatens the livelihoods of thousands who depend on the traditional pilgrimage routes. Instead of engaging in talks, the administration is resorting to force, which is unfortunate,” Singh told reporters.

BJP leader and former Minister Ajay Nanda, party leader and ex-Chairman of Municipal Committee Katra Shashi Gupta, DDC Member Katra Nirmala Devi, and DDC Panthal Rajinder Mengi, joined the agitation at Shalimar Park to express solidarity with the protesters.

Protesters claim that the proposed ropeway would destroy their livelihood, and local shoppers, transporters, hoteliers, pony and Palki wallahs are demanding that the Rs 300 crore project be cancelled.

The ropeway, intended to connect Tarakote on Katra’s outskirts with Sanjichhat, just 2.5 km from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, aims to reduce the 14-km trek and bypass the traditional Katra-Ban Ganga-Adi Kunwari route. However, protesters argue it will devastate businesses along the old route.

