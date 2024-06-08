74 children take Metro ride in Bengal ahead of Child Protection Day

Kolkata, June 8 Bengal Metro Railway, in association with the West Bengal Commission for Child Rights, on Saturday organised a metro ride, under the Hooghly, for 74 children living in the child-care institutions run by the state government and NGOs across the state

The ride took place between Metro Railway's Esplanade and Howrah Maidan stations - a portion of Green Line 2. This is the only Metro stretch in the country that travels underwater.

“They may not be aware of what State Child Protection Day stands for but they certainly enjoyed their 'dip' in the River Hooghly without getting their feet wet,” an official said.

CPRO Metro Railway Kaushik Mitra said that the children travelled from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan and back and they enjoyed every moment of the ride, particularly the underwater passage when special lights and images appeared.

“The children were thrilled as they generally live an institutional life with no attachment to the outside world. We hope that they will cherish this memory for long,” Mitra said.

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights has extended its gratitude to the Metro for coming forward with such an initiative.

Mitra said that his organisation has always extended support towards social causes that bring about a bit of cheer in the lives of those who need it most.

--IANS

jayanta/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor