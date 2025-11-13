75-year-old man among 3 killed in family feud in MP's Ashoknagar

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh), Nov 13 A family feud over agricultural land in Ashoknagar district, Madhya Pradesh, turned deadly, killing three relatives and injuring several others, the police said on Thursday.

The clash occurred in Karaiya Bainet village on Wednesday night, when two brothers and their family members, divided into opposing groups, attacked each other with swords, lathis, axes, and other weapons, resulting in a deadly confrontation.

According to the police, the dispute arose over possession of four acres of agricultural land owned by 75-year-old Khillan Singh Yadav, a resident of Karaiya Bainet.

The land has been given to Khillan Singh’s elder son, Mahendra Yadav.

On Wednesday evening, Mahendra’s younger brother, Krishnabhan Yadav, arrived at the disputed land with his tractor and reportedly attempted to destroy a standing mustard crop cultivated by Mahendra Yadav. This led to a verbal confrontation between the brothers that quickly escalated into a deadly one.

Khillan Singh, along with other relatives from both sides, joined the confrontation armed with swords, axes, and other weapons, turning the clash into a full-scale attack.

The clash resulted in the immediate deaths of two family members, while several others sustained injuries.

Khillan Singh Yadav and a relative, identified as Pawan Yadav, sustained serious injuries in the incident and died during treatment at a hospital in Ashoknagar late on Wednesday night, the police said.

Krishnabhan Yadav, who was referred to a Bhopal hospital for further treatment, succumbed to his injuries early on Thursday morning, added the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ganjendra Kanwar stated on Thursday that the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after post-mortem examinations, and the last rites were performed in the presence of police.

“An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Weapons used in the attack have been seized. Three other individuals remain hospitalised in Ashoknagar,” the ASP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor