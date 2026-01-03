75,000 NCC cadets took part in Operation Sindoor: DG

New Delhi, Jan 3 About 75,000 NCC Cadets participated during Operation Sindoor, assisting the civil administration and providing medical support, Director General Lt Gen Virendra Vats said on Saturday while sharing details of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026.

Lt Gen Vats said that the camp is a platform to provide cadets with exposure to the rich culture and traditions of our nation through important events that take place in the National Capital during the run-up to Republic Day.

He also highlighted the role NCC plays in inculcating character and discipline in youth through various camps, congratulating the NCC fraternity on completing 77 years of service, said an official statement.

This year, the RD camp is witnessing a participation of 2,406 cadets, including 127 Cadets from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and 131 Cadets from the North East Region. Cadets and Officers from 25 Friendly Foreign Countries will also take part under the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP), said the statement.

The camp, organised at Delhi Cantonment, will be visited by a large number of dignitaries, including the Vice President, the Defence Minister, the Chief Minister of Delhi, the Defence Secretary, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force.

The activities will culminate with the PM’s Rally on January 28, 2025.

While addressing the media, Lt Gen Vats highlighted the increasing presence of NCC Units in more than 90 per cent of districts across the country.

The strength of NCC Cadets has increased significantly from 20,000 at the time of its inception in 1948 to nearly 20 lakh at present, which constitutes 40 per cent girl Cadets, he said.

He said that in 2025, NCC organised 1,665 Annual Training Camps, 06 Special National Integration Camps and 33 Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Camps to promote integration and strengthen bonds amongst cadets of varied regions and cultures.

Some of the highlights of NCC’s activities in 2025 include: Special Mountaineering Expedition to Mt Everest; assisting the civil administration and providing medical support, including voluntary blood donation, during Operation Sindoor; border area outreach under Vibrant Villages Programme; plantation of 8 lakh trees under ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign and participation by 4 lakh cadets Viksit Bharat young leaders dialogue quiz.

