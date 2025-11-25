75th Constitution Day: Delhi Speaker reviews arrangements for event in Assembly tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 25 On the eve of the 75th Constitution Day celebrations on Wednesday, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta gave last-minute touches to the arrangements for events on the legislature’s premises to commemorate the occasion, an official said on Tuesday.

The Speaker noted that Constitution Day is an important reminder of the nation's democratic ideals and directed all departments to ensure flawless coordination for a dignified and smooth event.

A major highlight of the celebration will be the unveiling of the specially curated Coffee Table Book by Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, marking 100 years since Vithalbhai Patel became the first Indian elected Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly on August 24, 1925.

The book showcases rare archival photographs, key documents, and select excerpts from his speeches and writings, along with highlights from the All India Speakers' Conference and messages from dignitaries.

Featuring curated archival material on the evolution of India's legislative institutions and visuals of the modern Parliament, the book serves as a concise yet rich tribute to Vithalbhai Patel's enduring legacy and India's democratic journey.

In a video message, Speaker Gupta said, “The Constitution of India defines our country as a sovereign, secular, and democratic republic. And as the entire nation celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, on this occasion, the Delhi Legislative Assembly is going to organise the ‘Constitution Day Celebration’."

He said that on the historic day of Constitution Day, the unveiling of a unique work titled "Shatabdi Yatra" coffee table book, dedicated to India's legislative journey, prepared by the Delhi Legislative Assembly and its first architect, the valiant Veer Vithalbhai Patel, will be done by the Vice-President.

Earlier, the Speaker held discussions with senior officers of the Delhi Police, Public Works Department, Horticulture Department and officials of the Assembly Secretariat.

The Delhi Assembly is fully set to host a memorable and well-organised celebration, he said.

The event will also be attended by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht, Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma will also be present on the dais. The programme will be presided over by Speaker Vijender Gupta.

As part of the national observance, a three-minute short film prepared by the Union government on the occasion of the 75th Constitution Day will also be screened.

