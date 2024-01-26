75th state level R-Day parade held in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 The state level celebration of 75th Republic Day was observed at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar here on Friday morning. Governor Raghubar Das unfurled the national flag at the Gandhi Marg.

Governor Das took the salute of the marching contingents in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other dignitaries. The parade was led by IPS officer AB Silpa in which 50 contingents participated.

The contingents of ITBP, CRPF, BSF, Fire, ODRAF, Odisha Home Guard, RPF, Sainik School, NCC, Police Band participated in the State-level parade at the Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar.

This apart, four cultural groups, a skating team from Odisha Skating Academy and the Maharshi Dare Devils also participated in the republic day parade here. The teams of various educational institutes also took part in the parade.

A platoon of Jharkhand state Armed Police led by DSP Binod Kumar Mahato also participated in the parade as a guest contingent.

The tableaux of 12 departments of the state government including agriculture & Farmers Empowerment, health & Family Welfare, School and Mass Education, Panchayati raj and drinking water, works department, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, Tourism, Fisheries& Animal Husbandry,SC& ST , OMC and fire department were showcased during the state level parade.

The parade ground was under three-tier security arrangements during the 75th republic day celebrations.

