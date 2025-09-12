763 BRTF creates ‘Play and Learning Room’ for children of labourers in Tawang

New Delhi, Sep 12 The 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has undertaken a noteworthy social initiative by establishing a ‘Play and Learning Room’ for the children of casual paid labourers engaged in road construction projects in the high-altitude, challenging terrain of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

At this high-altitude and tough terrain, the labourers deployed at the construction and other development sites had to face a lot of problems, especially the women labourers who many a time had to carry their small infants at the site.

“Women labourers play a vital role in road-building activities in this difficult region, often balancing their demanding work with the care of their young children, whom they frequently carry to construction sites,” said a defence spokesperson.

“Acknowledging this dual responsibility and the need to safeguard and nurture the youngest members of society, 763 BRTF has set up a safe, child-friendly facility within its premises,” he added.

Notably, the ‘Play and Learning Room’ is equipped with play materials and educational charts for early learning, a safe indoor space for supervised play, a feeding space for mothers to attend to infants with dignity and clean drinking water for health and hygiene.

This initiative reflects BRO’s enduring commitment not just to building roads, but also to building lives.

This manifests that our security apparatus is not only focused on the development part but also plays a crucial part in supporting the labourers whose contribution to these highly crucial projects is often ignored.

