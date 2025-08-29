7,689 people evacuated, shifted to safe places in Punjab, says govt

Chandigarh, Aug 29 As the heavy rainfall in the catchment areas continues to swell the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Ujh rivers, Punjab Police, along with the teams of Army, BSF, NDRF, SDRF and the civil administration, have evacuated 7,689 people and shifted them to safe places, Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said here on Friday.

The districts, which are affected by floods are Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Fazilka and Ferozepur.

Special DGP Shukla, who has been supervising the situation in the state, said that the police have set up relief camps in flood-affected areas wherein food and medicine langars have been organised for people, while fodder is also being provided for the cattle.

"Drones are being used to trace people for evacuation, and also to deliver food packets and other essential items," he said.

He said that 20 choppers of the Army have been stationed in the state to evacuate and shift people to safer places.

He said that the SSPs of flood-affected districts have been asked to remain in the field and personally monitor the situation in their respective districts regularly.

All arrangements are in place and the SSPs are personally monitoring the relief work and people are being shifted to safer places, he said.

With the India Meteorological Department issuing an alert for four days, the Special DGP said the police are ready to deal with any flood-related exigencies.

Meanwhile, Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur said 41 old-age homes are operational in the state with a total capacity of housing 572 people, which is being expanded to 700.

She said the elderly affected by floods would be provided safe accommodation, food, clothing, medicines, and regular medical checkups in the old-age homes.

For children, the minister said Anganwadi Centres in flood-hit areas have been prepared as safe shelters for children. For child-related emergencies, the 1098 helpline will remain functional around the clock.

