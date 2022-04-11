769 labourers' daughters received help from UP govt under Jyotiba Phule Shramik Kanyadan Yojana scheme

The Uttar Pradesh government is working to improve the lives of the daughters of the poor and labourers in the state by getting them married, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He informed that Jyotiba Phule Shramik Kanyadan Yojana of the Labor Welfare Council has become a boon for poor daughters in the last five years.

"So far, the daughters of 769 workers have been married under the scheme. Happiness has spread in the homes of poor daughters by getting a happy and married life. The government has given a grant of Rs 1.44 crores to poor families for getting married," Adityanath said.

Adityanath said that the state government is continuously doing unprecedented work for the poor and workers of Uttar Pradesh.

"The Yogi government is worried about getting the daughters of economically weaker families married. For this, the benefit of Jyotiba Phule Shramik Kanyadan Yojana was started. An amount of Rs 51,000 was given as a grant to poor daughters for their marriage," he said.

He further said, "With the financial help being given by the government, labour families no longer have to take loans to get their daughters married. The government is proving helpful in fulfilling its responsibility."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor