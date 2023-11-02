76K apply for benefits under Vishwakarma scheme in UP

Lucknow, Nov 2 The Uttar Pradesh government has received 76,000 applications so far under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 this year.

The scheme aims at making artisans self-reliant.

The craftsmen whose applications are accepted will be provided training and a voucher of Rs 15,000 for purchase of toolkit. They will also receive assistance in getting bank loans.

Applications have been received from craftsmen engaged in 18 trades identified under the scheme, with 42,000 -- the highest number of applications-- being received from those involved in tailoring.

Applications have been received from masons (9,000), carpenters (7,000), blacksmiths (4,000), barbers (2,600), garland makers (1,500), hammer and toolkit makers (1,300), and toy makers and washermen (1,000 each).

Before being accepted, the applications will be vetted at three stages – panchayat (urban local body), district and state levels.

Beneficiaries will be given PM Vishwakarma certificate and an ID card. After a five-day basic skill training, they will be issued certificates. Selected persons will get advanced training that will last a fortnight or more. At this point, they will be given toolkits or money for toolkits, and assistance to get a bank loan of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Those who repay loans through digital transactions and get advance training can get loans of up to Rs 2 lakh.

"The government will encourage beneficiaries to take advantage of digital transactions. They will be given a QR code and UPI ID and assisted in making digital transactions. Each beneficiary will be given an incentive of Re 1 per transaction. The government has allocated Rs 250 crore for quality certification, branding, advertising, publicity and marketing of this scheme," a government spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor