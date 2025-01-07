76th state-level Republic Day celebrations to be held in Udaipur: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jan 7 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that like every year, the state-level celebration of 76th Republic Day will be organised in a traditional manner with joy and enthusiasm this year as well. The celebrations will be held in the city of lakes, Udaipur, on January 26.

He said that for the successful organisation of the programme, all the officers should work in coordination with each other while fulfilling their assigned responsibilities.

CM Sharma said this while addressing a high-level meeting regarding the preparations for the state-level Republic Day celebrations at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday.

He said that programmes should be included in the state-level celebration of Republic Day, indicating the spirit of nationalism.

Also, maximum participation of people should be ensured in the celebrations. The Chief Minister directed officials to put attractive decorations at all the major buildings, sightseeing places and government offices of the capital, Jaipur, as well as all the major places in Udaipur on the occasion of Republic Day.

He directed that proper arrangements should be made for sending invitation letters to the guests attending the state-level Republic Day celebrations, their transportation, accommodation and food.

CM Sharma said that the officials should ensure that all the preparations, including seating arrangements for the visitors, drinking water, medical team, security, barricading and traffic arrangements, are completed on time at the venue.

The Chief Minister said that tableaux depicting the diversity of the state should be displayed in the state-level function to be held on Republic Day.

Also, programmes like camel show, horse riding shows, etc., should also be included in the function, so that they become a centre of attraction for the common people and the feeling of patriotism is awakened among the youth.

Many senior officials attended the meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor