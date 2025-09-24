78-day bonus a ‘big Diwali gift’ from Government: Railway staff

New Delhi, Sep 24 After the Cabinet approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for railway employees on Wednesday, a wave of happiness spread among the staff.

Many said the government’s decision is nothing less than a big Diwali gift for them and their families.

Train Manager Amit Kumar told IANS that the announcement has brought immense joy among railway employees.

He added that the decision is not only beneficial for the staff but also for their families during the festive season.

“For this, I express my gratitude to Indian Railways and the Government of India,” he said.

Train Manager Naresh Kumar said the country is developing rapidly and the government has transformed the railways.

He noted, “The decision to give a 78-day bonus is highly commendable. The number of Vande Bharat trains is increasing across the country. Overall, India is moving on the path of progress. We are happy that the central government has given us such a big gift ahead of Diwali.”

Counsellor-cum-Train Manager Om Prakash Shukla said railway employees receive bonuses every year, but the pandemic had put some pressure on them.

“This announcement has doubled our happiness. It will also boost our festive shopping, and we’ll be able to buy new things for our homes. We are grateful to the government,” he added.

Rajesh Kumar, a retiring in-charge, welcomed the decision. “With this bonus, I will take my children out for a trip. We are very happy and excited,” he said.

Station Master Ankita Yadav in New Delhi said, “We are thankful to the government for taking such a decision. This bonus is like a festival gift for us.”

Station Superintendent Narendra Kumar Rawat also expressed his joy over the decision. “The announcement of 78 days’ wages as bonus makes me very happy.

The government is working for the all-round development of the country, and now we employees will be able to celebrate our festival in a better way,” he said.

Railway Operating Assistant Krishna echoed similar sentiments, calling the bonus announcement “a Diwali gift from the government.”

