79th train under Delhi govt's pilgrimage scheme leaves for Rameswaram

New Delhi, Oct 5 The 79th train under the Delhi government's Mukhyamantri Teerthyatra Yojana left for Rameswaram on Thursday.

CM Arvind Kejriwal met 780 elderly pilgrims who left for Rameswaram.

"Like always, I have come to meet all elderly pilgrims," he said.

"We're sending a train to one corner of the country every week and I come to meet all of you. One of the reasons behind this is that when you are all about to leave for a pilgrimage, you are full of happiness. I come here to seek some happiness from you," he added.

So far, 22 trains carrying 20,000-22,000 pilgrims have visited Rameshwaram, as it is highly sought after among pilgrims, the CM said.

About the scheme, Kejriwal said that so far 78 trains carrying 76,000 pilgrims have been sent to various religious places across the country. The Rameswaram trip will span 8 days and the pilgrims will spend 2 days in Rameswaram and visit the Meenakshi Temple.

Before leaving for Rameswaram, elderly pilgrims took part in Bhajan Sandhya organised in Tyagaraj Stadium. The event was attended by the CM and Revenue Minister Atishi.

Addressing the senior citizens heading to Rameswaram, Atishi stated that the Delhi government, under the leadership of CM Kejriwal, has so far facilitated over 76,000 elderly ‘Teerth Yatras’ to various pilgrimage sites via 78 trains under the scheme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor