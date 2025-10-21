8 arrested for beating woman to death on suspicion of witchcraft in Purulia

Kolkata, Oct 21 The police on Tuesday arrested 8 people in connection with the murder of a tribal woman on suspicion of practicing witchcraft. The incident took place on the night of Kali Puja in Chapuri village of Para police station in Purulia district.

According to police sources, the deceased's name is Padabi Tudu and she was beaten to death by her relatives. So far, the police have arrested 8 people, including the deceased woman's brother-in-law.

According to local sources, Padabi was preparing for Kali Puja at home on Monday. At that time, her brother-in-law Hitler Tudu and his wife Jaleshwari came and dragged Padabi to the side of the yard. It is alleged that she was beaten with sticks there. It is also alleged that Padabi was hit on the head with a digging bar which was kept in the house.

Locals rescued the woman who was covered in blood and took her to the Para Block Primary Health Centre. However, the doctors declared her brought dead. On receiving the information, the Para Police Station team reached the spot. The body was sent to Purulia Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

"Eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Most of them are relatives of the deceased woman. An investigation has started," said a senior police officer of Purulia district.

The deceased's husband, Subhash Tudu, said, "I went to the market in the evening to buy food items for Kali Puja. At that time, 8 to 10 people including my grandfather beat up my wife after accusing her of being a witch. My wife was beaten up with sticks, digging bars and axes. I came home after learning about the incident. But I was not allowed to enter the house. Later, I saw my wife lying in a bloody state."

He demanded strict punishment for the accused people.

