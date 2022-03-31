8 arrested for vandalising CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

Delhi Police Thursday arrested eight persons in connection with the alleged attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the war of words in Delhi over Kejriwal’s remarks on the film, The Kashmir Files, led to dramatic scenes outside his residence when nearly 200 protesters from the opposition BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), broke through police barricades and slammed the main gate, prompting AAP to accuse them of “trying to kill” the CM.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj moved the Delhi High Court against the alleged attack and vandalisation of the official residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 30.Saurabh Bhardwaj's plea has sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to undertake an independent, fair and time-bound criminal investigation with respect to the attack and its perpetrators. Saurabh Bhardwaj, in his plea, accused BJP workers of carrying out the attack. It "appears to have been carried out with Delhi Police's tacit complicity", the plea said.The process of filing the petition is currently underway. It has been reported that the CCTV cameras around CM’s house were broken.