8 burnt bodies found in Bengal’s Birbhum after TMC deputy gram pradhan’s death

After the murder of deputy pradhan of Baguti village in Rampurhat, Birbhum, atleast eight body has been found burnt alive in the same district on Tuesday. DGP Manoj Malviya said “Three injured people were rescued last night after seven to eight houses were gutted in the fire. One of them died today. Also, when the fire was brought to control, a team of police officials found seven charred bodies. All the seven bodies were recovered from one house. Total, eight have died in the incident."

“Whether the fire was caused in retaliation of the local deputy gram pradhan’s death or it was due to some other reason is being probed. Eleven people have so far been arrested in the cases. An FIR under murder section was already filed and another one related to fire will be filed soon,” added Malvia.

To solve the matter the government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the additional director general of police (CID), Gyanwant Singh.

State minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim talking on the matter said, “Every death is unfortunate. Whether it is a separate incident or connected to the death of the leader who was killed hours before can’t be ascertained right now. Let me first visit the spot."