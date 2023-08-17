8 held at IGI with 50 gold chains valued at around Rs 3cr

New Delhi, Aug 17 Eight Uzbekistan nationals have been arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here allegedly trying to smuggle in 50 gold chains valued at around Rs 3 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

A senior Customs official said that all the passengers were held on August 15, on the basis of passenger profiling.

"They arrived at IGI from Tashkent. They were intercepted after they had crossed the Green Channel and were approaching towards exit gate of International Arrival Hall. Fifty gold chains having total weight of 5,319 gram (valued at Rs 2,92,62,385) were found concealed in baggage trolley by the group in a hollow metal box pasted on the back panel of baggage trolley," said the official.

The official said that the recovered gold was seized under section 110 of Customs Act. The passengers were placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act.

--IANS

