8 injured after makeshift bridge collapses in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 Several people were injured after a makeshift bridge set up for Christmas celebrations collapsed in the Neyyattinkara town in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night.

Officials said that the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. when several people simultaneously climbed on the bridge, which could not support their weight and collapsed.

At least eight people were injured in the incident. A woman suffered a major fracture in her leg while the rest of them suffered only minor injuries, they added.

Police rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and the injured persons were shifted to nearby hospitals.

