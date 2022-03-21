8 injured after snow slide hits vehicle in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, March 21 Eight people were injured on Monday when a snowslide hit a passenger vehicle in J&K's Kupwara district.

Officials said eight passengers of a vehicle were injured when their vehicle was swept away by a snow slide into a gorge along the Sadhna Top in Kupwara district.

The injured have been rescued in an injured condition. The injured include three members of a family and five minors.

According to the offcials, the rescue operation was launched by civil and Army along with the locals. All eight passengers were rescued and shifted to sub-district hospital in Tangdhar border town.

"One among the injured is being shifted for specialised treatment to Kupwara district hospital", they said.

