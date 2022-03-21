8 injured after snow slide hits vehicle in J&K's Kupwara
By IANS | Published: March 21, 2022 03:18 PM2022-03-21T15:18:03+5:302022-03-21T15:35:38+5:30
Srinagar, March 21 Eight people were injured on Monday when a snowslide hit a passenger vehicle in J&K's ...
Srinagar, March 21 Eight people were injured on Monday when a snowslide hit a passenger vehicle in J&K's Kupwara district.
Officials said eight passengers of a vehicle were injured when their vehicle was swept away by a snow slide into a gorge along the Sadhna Top in Kupwara district.
The injured have been rescued in an injured condition. The injured include three members of a family and five minors.
According to the offcials, the rescue operation was launched by civil and Army along with the locals. All eight passengers were rescued and shifted to sub-district hospital in Tangdhar border town.
"One among the injured is being shifted for specialised treatment to Kupwara district hospital", they said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app