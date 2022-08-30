8 killed, 3 injured in road accident in J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Aug 30 Eight people were killed and 3 others injured in a road accident in J&K's Kishtwar district on Tuesday, police said.

Police said a Tata Sumo taxi dropped into a deep gorge at Chatroo in the district after the driver lost control on the wheel.

"An injured person has succumbed in the hospital. Eight people have been killed in this accident and 3 are injured," police said.

Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, in a tweet, said: "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. Directed districts administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured."

