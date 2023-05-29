8 labourers electrocuted to death in Jharkhand

Dhanbad, May 29 At least eight labourers were electrocuted to death while installing a pole near the Nichitpur Railway gate in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Monday, an official said.

The incident occurred when the pole which labourers were trying to install fell on a high tension wire of 25,000 volts and they came in contact with the wire.

The incident took place at Nichitpur railway gate located between Dhanbad and Gomoh on Howrah-New Delhi rail route.

Some other workers were also injured in the accident.

