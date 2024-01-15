8 lakh laddoos from Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakal temples to be distributed on Jan 22

Varanasi, Jan 15 Soon after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple is completed on January 22, nearly eight lakh laddoos from the courts of Lord Vishwanath in Varanasi and Mahakal in Madhya Pradesh will be distributed in and around Varanasi.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple is set to produce 3 lakh laddoos while the Mahakal temple is expected to dispatch approximately 5 lakh laddoos for distribution in Varanasi.

Kaushal Raj Sharma, director of the religious affairs department and divisional commissioner, said: “A total of 3 lakh laddoos are being prepared for distribution through the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The plan is to distribute 1.5 lakh laddoos among the devotees visiting KV Dham on January 22. Associated temples in Sarnath and Chandauli will also receive 20,000 laddoos each for distribution among their visitors.”

Sharma said that a list of temples expressing interest in participating in the laddoo distribution is currently being compiled.

He added that approximately 100 temples are expected to distribute 1,100 laddoos each.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya is scheduled for 12.30 p.m., coinciding with the Bhog Aarti of Lord Vishwanath.

Following the Bhog Aarti, the distribution of laddus will commence and continue throughout the night.

“The Mahakal temple authorities, who are sending laddoos from their temple to all Jyotirlingas on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha, have reached out to us to send a substantial consignment of laddoos," Sharma added.

He maintained that the consignment from Mahakal could consist of 5 lakh laddoos, though the actual number will be confirmed upon its arrival.

Sharma said laddoos from Mahakal will also be distributed through the temples of Kashi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor