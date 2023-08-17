8 looted arms, 112 types of ammunition recovered in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 17 As the security forces in Manipur continue to recover looted arms and ammunition, the combined forces on Wednesday recovered eight sophisticated arms, 112 various types of ammunition and a large quantity of explosives, officials said.

The police in Imphal said that the eight sophisticated arms, 112 different types of ammunition and a large quantity of explosives were recovered from Bishnupur and Imphal West districts.

The security forces also bulldozed six illegal bunkers, built by the attackers, in Tengnoupal district adjoining Myanmar.

Intermittent firings by the attackers were also reported from different districts, but there was no report of any casualties.

Police officials said that the Narcotics and Border Affairs wing personnel seized some drugs in Imphal East district. The detainees are residents of Manipur and Assam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor