8 NLFT militants flee their Bangladeshi camps, surrender in Tripura

Agartala, Jan 15 Eight hardcore cadres of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), fleeing from their Bangladesh camps, have surrendered to security officials in the state on Monday and deposited arms and ammunition, police said

Police said that five NLFT extremists surrendered to Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, Krishnendu Chakravertty in Agartala and deposited some arms and ammunition.

The militants, identified as Netajoy Reang, 33, Mohonda Reang, 36, Sukumar Reang, 27, Kiranjit Reang, 20 and Bishnuram Reang, 26, deposited a Chinese pistol, two China-made rifles, 17 bullets, 10 shotgun shells, one walkie-talkie with charging port, Bangladeshi currency of 770 taka, two Bangladeshi mobile Sim cards and some incriminating documents.

In another development, three more NLFT cadres have surrendered to the Border Security Force in eastern Tripura’s Dhalai district. Senior security and intelligence officials are now interrogating the surrendered militants.

A BSF statement said that Tripura has been insurgency-prone for the last few decades but due to the endeavour of central agencies and state authorities, in the recent past, several cadres of NLFT opted to return back to the mainstream of the society. Such examples will certainly motivate the misguided youths to leave the path of violence, it said.

