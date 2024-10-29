8-year-old boy kidnapped from school bus in Bihar’s Madhepura

Patna, Oct 29 Unidentified armed men kidnapped an 8-year-old boy from a school bus in Bihar’s Madhepura district on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place around 7:30 a.m. when the student of Krishna Boarding School in the Alamnagar area was on the way to school. As the bus reached Kadamma Chowk, the kidnappers intercepted the bus, took the student and quickly fled the scene.

Following the incident, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Puraini police station said that the police are actively pursuing the case.

"We have some clues about the kidnappers, and are raiding several places to recover the child,” the SHO said.

He further said that the efforts are underway to address the security concerns raised by this incident.

“The incident unfolded when the child was travelling in the school bus from Krishna Boarding School. It was intercepted by a group of men at Kadamma Chowk on Tuesday morning. The men kidnapped the 8-year-old student and fled,” he said.

The situation quickly escalated, prompting the Superintendent of Police (SP) to dispatch multiple police teams from nearby stations to locate the culprits and recover the boy.

As part of the search efforts, all entry and exit points of the district have been sealed to prevent the suspects from leaving the area. The district police have been checking every vehicle plying on the road and also activated local informers to get clues about the kidnappers.

Local residents expressed anger and frustration over the incident, pressing authorities for swift action to recover the child and ensure the safety of children in the community.

Following the incident, additional security forces were deployed at the school and parents of other students reached the school to receive their children.

