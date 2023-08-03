8-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Delhi

By IANS | Published: August 3, 2023 09:43 PM2023-08-03T21:43:43+5:302023-08-03T21:45:05+5:30

New Delhi, Aug 3 An eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a minor boy in north Delhi, ...

8-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Delhi | 8-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Delhi

8-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 3 An eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a minor boy in north Delhi, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

"We received a police control room call regarding the incident on Wednesday afternoon following which a police team was dispatched to the spot in Adarsh Nagar area,” said a senior police official.

"The medical examination of the victim was conducted after which a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act was registered. The accused, who is also a minor, has been apprehended," said the official.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that the boy and the girl were known to each other.

"Both used to play in a park. On Wednesday afternoon, the accused took her to a place near railway tracks where he sexually assaulted her," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :congresspitrodadelhimodideepikabjpwest-bengaldeepika-padukoneajay-devgnthakur