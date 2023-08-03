8-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Delhi
By IANS | Published: August 3, 2023 09:43 PM2023-08-03T21:43:43+5:302023-08-03T21:45:05+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 3 An eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a minor boy in north Delhi, ...
New Delhi, Aug 3 An eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a minor boy in north Delhi, police said on Thursday.
According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.
"We received a police control room call regarding the incident on Wednesday afternoon following which a police team was dispatched to the spot in Adarsh Nagar area,” said a senior police official.
"The medical examination of the victim was conducted after which a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act was registered. The accused, who is also a minor, has been apprehended," said the official.
During the initial probe, it was revealed that the boy and the girl were known to each other.
"Both used to play in a park. On Wednesday afternoon, the accused took her to a place near railway tracks where he sexually assaulted her," the official added.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app