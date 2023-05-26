80 prison officials transferred after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya killed in Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Eighty prison officials from Delhi's Tihar jail have been transferred on Friday, weeks after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed inside the high-security prison allegedly by members of a rival gang.

As per Tihar Jail officials, these 80 officials include five deputy superintendents, nine assistant superintendents, eight head wardens and 50 wardens.

The current rejig comes in the wake of earlier this month, in which as many as 99 Tihar prison officials were transferred

Tillu Tajpuriya was killed on May 2 allegedly by members of the rival Jitendra Gogi gang in Tihar. The entire incident was captured on the CCTVs installed in the prison. This was apparently to avenge the killing of Gogi in 2021. On September 24, 2021, Tajpuriya's gunmen, dressed as lawyers, shot Gogi dead in a courtroom in Rohini.

CCTV footage from Tajpuriya's killing showed several jailed inmates brutally stabbing the gangster multiple times in front of uniformed personnel, who failed to intervene. The police personnel could be seen standing near Tajpuriya, who lay on the floor, and watching as three men repeatedly stabbed the gangster with weapons that they fashioned from the grills of lockup.

Police said that the accused had fashioned four knives with the exhaust fan's blade.

An investigation had been initiated into Tajpuriya's killing and later, nine Tihar Jail officials, including the assistant superintendent, were suspended.

Sources earlier toldthat the jail administration has initiated the process of listing dreaded gangsters, lodged inside Tihar Jail, and started shifting them to different prisons which would be far from the cells of their rival gang members.

Tajpuriya who headed the infamous Tillu gang, was arrested in 2016 for multiple crimes and had been in jail ever since.

