8.5-foot-long crocodile ventures in Vadodara residential area, rescued

Vadodara, Sep 30 Following heavy rains and flooding, an 8.5-foot-long crocodile ventured into the residential area of Rathod Vaas in Wadsar, Vadodara. However, the reptile was soon rescued by the Forest Department official with the help of local volunteers

Upon reaching the site, the rescue team initially struggled as the crocodile thrashed around, making several attempts to escape after being trapped in a noose. Despite resistance, the team successfully captured the crocodile after an hour and a half of effort.

The rising water levels of the Vishwamitri River in Vadodara have led to an increase in crocodile sightings near residential zones. The rescue mission carried out with the assistance of local police and Forest Department officials, ended with the crocodile being safely caged and handed over to the Forest Department for relocation.

On Monday, the Vishwamitri River's water level stood at 25 feet, while the Ajwa reservoir recorded 213.25 feet. Although the river’s water level remains a concern, officials said the situation will improve as no further rain has been reported.

Despite the rain subsiding, the Ruparel canal was overflowing. The canal was cleaned using the much-touted drain master machine as part of pre-monsoon efforts but has failed to handle the water inflow.

The Municipal Standing Committee Chairman, who had earlier taken credit for the cleaning operation, now faces questions as the floodwater challenges the effectiveness of the city’s flood control measures.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Forest Department rescued 24 crocodiles from Vadodara’s residential areas during the flood in August 2024.

Vadodara Range Forest officials said that the Vishwamitri River is home to approximately 440 crocodiles. Water released from the Ajwa Dam contributed to the flooding of nearby residential areas, causing these reptiles to stray into populated areas closer to the riverbed.

“The smallest crocodile we rescued was two feet long, while the largest, measuring 14 feet, was in Kamnath Nagar, near the river. During the floods, we rescued two 11-foot crocodiles from EME Circle and an open area near the Zoology Department of MS University,” the official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor