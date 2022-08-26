8.5 lakh Indians visited till June this year: Dubai Tourism

Chennai, Aug 26 About 8.5 lakh (0.85 million) Ind have visited Dubai during the first half of the current year, a senior Dubai Economy and Tourism official said on Friday.

During the first half of 2022, about 70 lakh (seven million) people have visited Dubai, and they included about 8.5 lakh Ind," Bader Ali Habib, its Head of Region - South Asia, International Operations said here on Friday.

According to him, the average stay for Ind in Dubai will be three or four nights.

Habib said UAE will soon start issuing five year multiple entry visas. The move is expected to attract Ind to make more trips to Dubai.

He said the number of hotel rooms in Dubai is set to up to about 1.5 lakh soon from the present about 1.4 lakh. And one more luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal is expected to open its doors for guests during the fourth quarter of 2022.

