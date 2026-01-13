88 tonnes of e-waste collected during special drive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 13 The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) collected 88 tonnes of electronic waste during the two-day special drive, which concluded on Tuesday.

The e-waste was collected through 531 collection locations using 191 dedicated vehicles, said GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan.

On the first day, the drive was conducted in 271 locations across GHMC. Officials stated that 95 vehicles were utilised for e-waste collection, and 47 tonnes of e-waste were collected.

On the second day, the drive was conducted in 260 locations. The GHMC authorities used 96 vehicles and collected 41 tonnes of e-waste.

GHMC Commissioner Karnan visited e-waste collection camps and reviewed the arrangements made for the collection and scientific disposal of electronic waste.

According to officials, the collected electronic waste was transported to authorised processing units for scientific handling and disposal.

The special drive focused on e-waste collection and creating awareness among the public about the harmful effects of e-waste.

The GHMC Commissioner thanked the citizens of Hyderabad for their responsible participation and appreciated the committed efforts of officers and field staff who ensured the smooth execution and scientific disposal of e-waste.

In response to requests from several citizens to extend the e-waste collection drive, necessary arrangements will be made for the regular collection of e-waste from across the city. Due communication will be issued to the public in this regard, he said.

Meanwhile, the GHMC continued its special sanitation drive for the 13th day on Tuesday. The municipal corporations said 4,864 tonnes of waste were transported in 13 Days.

The GHMC special sanitation drive is continuing intensively. Over the last 13 days, a special sanitation drive was conducted in all 3,034 areas, points, foot overbridges, flyovers, garbage vulnerable points, and parks across the 300 wards of the GHMC.

So far, an additional 3,609 tonnes of municipal waste and 1,255 tonnes of construction waste have been removed.

These two drives were monitored at the field level by the Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

