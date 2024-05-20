8.86 pc polling registered for five seats of Bihar in first few hours

Patna, May 20 The Election Commission registered 8.86 per cent polling in the fifth phase on five seats in Bihar in the first few hours on Monday.

Polling is currently underway in Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur and long queues were seen in the polling stations.

At 9.49 per cent, Sitamarhi registered the highest polling, while Muzaffarpur had 9.33 per cent polling till 9 AM.

The Election Commission registered 9.11 per cent polling in Madhubani, 9 per cent in Saran and 7.43 per cent in Hajipur.

In Hajipur, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai used his voting right at polling booth Number 274 located at Karanpura Village on Monday morning.

RJD MLA from Hajipur, Mukesh Raushan voted for his favourite candidate as well.

In Muzaffarpur, former minister Suresh Sharma along with his family used their voting rights.

A couple returned from Germany after 10 years and used their voting rights in Muzaffarpur.

In Sitamarhi, JD(U) candidate Devesh Chandra Thakur along with his family voted on Monday.

In Madhubani, residents of Belwar Village boycotted polling at booth Number 116 on Monday. They were demanding a road in the village. Madhubani DM Arvind Kumar Sharma and SP Sushil Kumar used their voting rights at polling booth Number 52. They have appealed to the people to vote in large numbers.

