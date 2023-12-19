88.78% active Covid cases in India found in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19 The number of active Covid cases in Kerala continues to remain at the top with 115 fresh cases getting reported in the past 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the southern state to 1,749.

According to Centre's data, India reported 142 fresh cases on Monday, out of which 115 were reported from Kerala.

State Health Minister Veena George is closely monitoring the situation with the health authorities, who are of the opinion that the active caseload is high in Kerala because of increased testing of patients coming to the hospitals with fever and flu.

At a meeting on Tuesday, George pointed out that no harsh restrictions will be put in place, adding that there is no reason to panic as the situation is under control.

Various types of fever, including dengue, leptospirosis and viral fever, have also been reported from across the state.

Masks have been recommended for all those visiting the hospitals and with Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi recording higher number of cases, extra caution has been advised at these two places.

Authorities have been asked to ensure that all the facilities at the hospitals are kept ready.

Meanwhile, a meeting has been convened by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, where all his state counterparts are expected to be present.

