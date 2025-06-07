8th FIR filed against Indore shooting coach on charges of sexual harassment

Indore, June 7 Embattled shooting coach Mohsin Khan, already facing multiple charges including gang rape, molestation, forced religious conversion, and cheating, has been named in yet another FIR, police said on Saturday.

The latest complaint was registered late Friday night at the Mhow police station by a woman who previously worked as a trainer at Khan’s Dream Olympic Shooting Academy.

She accused Khan of repeated sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact during her tenure at the academy.

According to the complainant, she joined the academy in 2022 to train young shooters but soon quit due to Khan’s alleged misconduct.

“He repeatedly misbehaved and touched me inappropriately. After I left the job, he called me to his home, offered money, and tried to molest me again. When I refused to compromise, he threatened me with dire consequences,” she told police.

“I was scared for my life, but after seeing other girls come forward, I finally gathered the courage to lodge a complaint,” she added.

With this, the total number of FIRs filed against Mohsin Khan has risen to eight. He remains in judicial custody.

Police also arrested his brother, Imran Khan, who is a co-accused in a gangrape case. He was apprehended on Tuesday night while hiding at his in-laws’ residence in the Khajrana area of the city.

Last week, a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing Mohsin Khan confessing to having relationships with several girls -- not only from Indore but also from other districts.

The case came to light three weeks ago when a minor girl, who trained at the academy between 2021 and 2023, filed a complaint of molestation against him at an Indore police station.

The disturbing revelations have sparked outrage across the region. Several Hindu organisations staged protests, demanding swift action against Khan and other accused. Some of the survivors have also alleged that Khan pressured them to convert to Islam.

Police have assured that a comprehensive investigation is underway, and more arrests are likely as the scope of the case continues to widen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor