8th Muharram procession allowed in J&K's Srinagar after 34 years

Srinagar, July 27 Scores of Shia Muslim mourners participated in the 8th Muharram procession in J&K's Srinagar city on Thursday as authorities allowed this procession after 34 years. Mourners took the 8th Muharram procession from Guru Bazaar (Shaheedgunj) to Dalgate area of uptown Srinagar.

Authorities had made special arrangements for Thursday's procession by arranging refreshments, medical camps and traffic regulations to ensure that the procession passed peacefully.

During the last 34 years authorities had not allowed this procession fearing sectarian violence and mischief by anti-national elements.

Senior Shia Muslim leader and former minister, Imran Raza Ansari was instrumental in persuading the authorities to allow this year's 8th Muharram procession.

Imran had made a fervent appeal to the members of the Shia Muslim community to join Thursday's procession and ensure that the same passed off peacefully.

High alert was maintained by the security forces all along the procession route and other sensitive places in the city.

