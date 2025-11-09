9 detained in J&K Counter-Intelligence's crackdown against online terror in Valley

Srinagar, Nov 9 Nine suspects were detained in a massive crackdown by the J&K Police's Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing on Sunday against online terror in the Valley, an official statement said.

"In a sweeping crackdown on online terror networks, Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) launched coordinated raids across Kashmir on Sunday, sending a decisive message against extremism and cyber abuse", the CIK said in a statement.

It said that acting on credible intelligence regarding the online glorification of terrorism and the radicalisation of youth, CIK teams targeted 10 specific locations spanning Srinagar, Kulgam, Baramulla, Shopian, and Pulwama.

“This robust operation, conducted with support from local police, focused on individuals alleged to be misusing social media platforms to incite violence, spread anti-national propaganda, and foster communal hatred," the statement said, adding that the CIK action underscores its commitment to safeguarding public order and the internal security of the region by rooting out digital threats at their source.

"Nine suspects, including one female, have been detained. A cache of incriminating evidence—ranging from SIM cards and mobile phones to tablets and a variety of digital devices—has been seized for forensic examination. The material recovered is expected to yield critical leads, paving the way for further investigation and additional enforcement action," the statement added.

The CIK said that this valley-wide crackdown is just the beginning of an intensified fight against online terrorism and unlawful digital activity. More raids and detentions are imminent as authorities remain steadfast in protecting Kashmir’s youth from the influence of Pakistan-backed terrorist handlers, violent extremism and upholding peace in the Valley, the statement added.

Meanwhile, police in Ramban district carried out CASOs (Cordon & Search Operations) against J&K natives operating from Pakistan and overground workers (OGWs) of terror outfits.

Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations against terrorists, their OGWs and sympathisers in order to dismantle the complete ecosystem of terror in the UT.

