9 drug peddlers arrested in Kashmir Valley, narcotics seized

Srinagar, Dec 25 J&K Police said on Wednesday that it has arrested nine drug peddlers from various districts of the Kashmir Valley and recovered various narcotic substances from them.

"In its tireless efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested nine drug peddlers in various districts of Kashmir Valley and recovered contraband/psychotropic substances from their possession," a police statement said.

It said that in Srinagar, a party of police station Nowhatta, during routine naka checking at Ganj Baksh Park, apprehended two drug peddlers identified as Khalid Ahmad son of Mohd Ismail Rather, a resident of Rashan Ghat, Soura, and Basit Ahmad Dar, son of Bilal Ahmad Dar, a resident of Usmaniya Colony, Wantpora, Eidgah. During their search, a substantial quantity of contraband substances was recovered from their possession.

In Baramulla district, a police party of police station Baramulla, at a checkpoint established at Azadgunj Chowk Baramulla, intercepted a person identified as Mubashir Mohiuddin Dar, son of Gh Mohiuddin, a resident of Azadgunj. During a search, 200 grams of Charas were recovered from his possession. He was subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile in Bandipora, during naka checking at Papachan bridge, officials of police station Bandipora apprehended a drug peddler and recovered 47 bottles of codeine phosphate bottles from his possession. He has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Wani, son of Habibullah Wani, resident of Hajin. Similarly, during naka checking at Shokbaba Sumlar, another drug peddler was arrested along with 40 grams of charas were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Ab Rashid Sheikh, son of Sonaullaha Sheikh, a resident of Arin.

Moreover, a police party, at a checkpoint established at Check Chandergeer, intercepted a vehicle, bearing registration no. JK15C-0747, being driven by Mohmad Aqib Wani, son of Gh Mohd Wani, a resident of Hajin. During a search, 98 bottles of codeine phosphate were recovered from his possession. The driver has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

In a similar action by Sopore police, a party of police post Putkha, at a checkpoint established at Trumgund Crossing, arrested two drug peddlers, identified as Aamir Farooq Dar, son of Farooq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Ningli Sopore and Javaid Ahmad Gujri alias Diya Goor, son of Ghulam Nabi Gujri, a resident of Jamai Qadeem Sopore. During a search, 20 grams of brown sugar were recovered from their possession.

In Kupwara, a police party intercepted a motorcycle bearing registration no. JK05D-5529, travelling towards Trehgam, at a checkpoint established at Batergam near the petrol pump, The motorcyclist, identified as Mohd Anwar Raina, son of Mohd Israiel Raina, resident of Amroohi, Karnah, Kupwara, tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended. During a search, 14 grams of brown sugar were recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was allegedly carrying the contraband substance to promote drug abuse among the youth of Kupwara, posing a serious threat to the well-being of the society.

Regarding these incidents, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations, and investigations have been initiated.

"Tackling the menace of drugs is a collective responsibility, and we urge everyone to support the J&K Police in this vital effort to protect our society," the statement said.

