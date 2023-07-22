9-year-old Delhi boy drowns in Yamuna

New Delhi, July 22 A nine-year-old boy drowned in the Yamuna river while swimming in the southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, an official said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Mohammad Ahsan, a resident of Thokar No.-4, Shaheen Bagh.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday evening, prompting a PCR call about a boy drowning in the Yamuna river. "Police immediately rushed to the location and initiated a search operation. During the investigation, it was discovered that a young boy named Ahsan had been swimming near Thokar number 6, close to a crematorium, along with his friend Rajkumar," said a senior official.

"Suddenly, Ahsan found himself in distress and cried out for help. Two men named Rohit and Muhammad Alam, who were present nearby, attempted to rescue the child. Unfortunately, the strong current of the Yamuna river made it impossible for them to save him," he added.

Statements from the eye witnesses were recorded as part of the inquiry. "Subsequently, the authorities called upon the fire brigade and four divers from the office of DM East, Civil Lines, to aid in the search efforts. Despite their endeavors, no trace of the boy was found at that time. The search operation is ongoing," he said.

