9-year-old girl raped, killed in Gujarat's Botad; 1 arrested

People blocked roads after a bone-chilling incident of rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl came to light in Gujarat's Botad. The police have arrested the accused Rajesh alias Raju Devsag Bhai Chauhan.

A 9-year-old was raped and murdered in Gujarat's Botad. The locals were agitated and expressed their anger by holding a rally on Tuesday, demanding severe punishment and the death penalty for the perpetrator, accused Rajesh alias Raju Devsag Bhai Chauhan.

The rape of the minor was confirmed after a primary investigation and the police have registered a case under sections 302 and 376 under charges of murder and rape.

Dy SP, Botad, Maharshi Raval informed, "The rape and murder are confirmed after primary investigation and a case registered under section 302, 376."

"Special Operations Group (SOG), Local crime branch and local town police have formed teams and are in action," added Botad Dy SP.

The police also confirmed that the arrested accused has confessed to his crime and proof is being collected against him.

"One accused named Rajesh alias Raju Devsag Bhai Chauhan has been arrested and he has confessed to his crime. Proof against him is being collected after which a charge sheet would be filed. There is no probable gang rape according to the primary investigation," said Raval.

On Tuesday, people jammed the road and took out a rally and demanded severe punishment for the accused.

The incident is from January 15. The girl went missing at 3 pm on Sunday, later her body was found around 11 pm.

The police have arrested the accused Rajesh alias Raju Devsag Bhai Chauhan and are taking further action. The involvement of more than one person is also being investigated though gang rape is not confirmed according to the primary investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor