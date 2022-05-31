9-yr-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in UP's Amroha

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), May 31 A pack of stray dogs mauled a nine-year-old boy allegedly to death and grievously injured his cousin in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.

The boys, Shashikant and Krish, had accompanied their uncle to the fields when they were attacked by dogs on Monday evening.

"I was working in the field around 50 metre away from the spot where the incident occurred. Suddenly, around ten dogs attacked and started dragging the kids. I quickly rushed to their rescue. After hearing their cries for help, some farmers working in the nearby fields also came and scared the dogs away," said Devesh Chauhan, the uncle of the two boys.

They were immediately rushed to Hasanpur community health centre where the doctors declared Shashikant brought dead.

Krish has been referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut, for further treatment where his condition is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, the incident triggered anger among locals as they had complained about the stray dog menace several times but no action was taken.

Later, the family of the dead boy blocked the Atrasi road in Hasanpur, demanding compensation from the government.

The local BJP MLA Mahendra Singh Khadagvanshi and Hasanpur SDM Sudhir Kumar reached the spot and gave an assurance to the family after which the blockade was lifted.

