908 injured in TN due to firecracker mishaps during Diwali celebrations

Chennai, Oct 21 The festive spirit of Deepavali turned grim for many across Tamil Nadu as hospitals reported a surge in firecracker-related injuries, with as many as 908 people sustaining burns and other injuries, officials said on Tuesday.

Despite repeated safety advisories issued by authorities, the exuberant celebrations led to several mishaps involving both adults and children.

According to officials from the State Health and Family Welfare Department, 584 individuals were treated as outpatients for minor burns and injuries, while 324 were admitted to hospitals for serious cases.

Of the outpatients, 344 were men, 54 women, 116 boys, and 70 girls.

Among those hospitalised, 248 were men, 21 women, 42 boys, and 13 girls.

Medical teams across the state remained on high alert throughout the festival.

Doctors performed 85 major surgeries and 380 minor procedures, while 93 patients received specialised ophthalmic care for eye injuries sustained due to firecracker explosions.

Cuddalore district reported the highest number of cases with 29 injuries, followed by Tiruvannamalai (25), Madurai (21), and Tiruchirappalli (18).

In Chennai, 16 people were admitted to Stanley Government Hospital with varying degrees of burn injuries.

The health authorities said that emergency wards in major hospitals were kept operational round the clock to handle the sudden influx of patients.

"We ensured that all government hospitals were equipped with additional staff, medical supplies, and ambulances in anticipation of festival-related emergencies," a senior health official said.

Despite the alarming figures, doctors noted that most patients were responding well to treatment.

"The majority are stable and expected to recover soon," the official added.

Authorities have once again urged the people to strictly follow safety guidelines while bursting crackers.

They emphasised the importance of maintaining safe distances, using protective gear, and avoiding high-decibel or illegal fireworks to prevent similar accidents during the remaining festive days.

With Deepavali festivities continuing in parts of the state, health officials reiterated their appeal for responsible celebrations to ensure joy does not turn into tragedy.

